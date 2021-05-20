Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.29

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.29 and traded as high as C$65.50. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$65.15, with a volume of 5,434,372 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The company has a market cap of C$38.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111 over the last quarter.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

