Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.64.

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$27.44. 992,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,814,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.91. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.56.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

