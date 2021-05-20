Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.64.

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$27.44. 992,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,814,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.91. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.56.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

