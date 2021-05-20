SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading Down 33.2% Over Last Week

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $88,262.88 and $37.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,198,857 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.