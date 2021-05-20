SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.43

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.27. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 166,910 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPCB shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get SuperCom alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.