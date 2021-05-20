Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Trading Down 2.5%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 24,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Superior Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUPGF)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

