Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

SPB stock opened at C$15.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.00 and a 52-week high of C$15.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

