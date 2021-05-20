SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001455 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $102,204.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00072591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00416060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00224917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.01008993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034316 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.