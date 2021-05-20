SushiSwap Price Up 4.3% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $16.05 or 0.00038513 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00018344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $488.02 or 0.01170993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.58 or 0.09952097 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 220,710,635 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

