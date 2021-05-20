Susquehanna Increases Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $108.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

DAVA opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $94.95.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

