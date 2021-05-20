suterusu Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.42 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. suterusu has a total market cap of $31.42 million and $320,716.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00075862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00018539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.62 or 0.01168590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.57 or 0.09887787 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

