Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Up to $20.23

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $20.99. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 2,579 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $899.66 million, a P/E ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

