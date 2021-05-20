Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Up to $20.23

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $20.99. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 2,579 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.
The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $899.66 million, a P/E ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 0.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
