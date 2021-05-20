SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.59) EPS.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $48.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $153,071,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,810,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,279,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

