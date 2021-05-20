SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider John S. Schoenstein Sells 6,424 Shares

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SVMK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 719,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,754. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter worth about $1,819,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 288,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

