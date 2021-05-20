Swap (XWP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,095.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Swap has a market cap of $1.09 million and $17,095.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00071760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00453508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00221669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.49 or 0.00997077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00034784 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,197,186 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

