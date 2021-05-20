Swerve Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Swerve has a market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00075125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00018606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.01166899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00057087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.00 or 0.09716428 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,401,435 coins and its circulating supply is 12,490,159 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

