Swingby Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $41.85 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00428307 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004563 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018356 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,824,526 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.