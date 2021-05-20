Syntropy (NOIA) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Syntropy has a market cap of $131.98 million and $3.55 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00074628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.52 or 0.01158570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.45 or 0.09661976 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,040,270 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

