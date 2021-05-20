Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.16. Sysco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

SYY stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.17. 5,404,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,745. Sysco has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,145.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

