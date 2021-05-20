Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,446,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,745. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,145.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.