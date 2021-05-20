Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,446,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,745. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,145.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.