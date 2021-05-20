T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 0.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.47. 26,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

