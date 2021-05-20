T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.08 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

