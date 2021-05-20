TaaS (TAAS) Tops One Day Volume of $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.11 or 0.01195615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00057796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.70 or 0.09865750 BTC.

TaaS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

