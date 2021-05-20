Tachyon Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.32 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and $1.32 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00091276 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

