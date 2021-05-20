Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Taiyo Yuden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYOYY opened at $171.69 on Thursday. Taiyo Yuden has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $233.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.56.

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

