Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,243,688 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,385,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.17% of Tapestry worth $100,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,178 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE:TPR opened at $44.59 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $934,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

