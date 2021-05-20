Tapmydata Hits Market Cap of $2.93 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $266,174.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.57 or 0.00558341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005124 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00019028 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $564.91 or 0.01350369 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,923,006 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.