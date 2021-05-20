Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 448.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,952 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Targa Resources worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

