Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.33.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $217.65 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Target by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.