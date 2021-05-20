Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $260.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average of $186.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Target by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.