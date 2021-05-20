Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $260.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.
NYSE:TGT opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average of $186.85.
In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Target by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
