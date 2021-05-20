Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$2.73. The company had a trading volume of 325,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,816. The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,979.80. Insiders sold 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770 over the last three months.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

