Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$2.73. The company had a trading volume of 325,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,816. The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70.
In other news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,979.80. Insiders sold 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770 over the last three months.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
