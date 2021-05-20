TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $27,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

