TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 410,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 155,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

