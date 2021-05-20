TCW Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.06. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

