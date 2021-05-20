TCW Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock worth $4,910,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.