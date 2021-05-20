TD Securities Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRR.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 122,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,035. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.07. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.