TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 143,323 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $36,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $132.70 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $74.90 and a one year high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of -184.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

