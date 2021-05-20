Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CSFB boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.31.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.38. 3,313,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,632. The stock has a market cap of C$14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

