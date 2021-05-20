Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CSFB boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.31.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.38. 3,313,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,632. The stock has a market cap of C$14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

