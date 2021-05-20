Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. 1,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.