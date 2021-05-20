Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report sales of $55.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.90 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $289.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $289.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $406.20 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $42,853,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth about $40,270,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 440,099 shares during the period.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.