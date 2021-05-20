Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

