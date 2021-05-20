Tendies Market Capitalization Tops $479,943.89 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $479,943.89 and approximately $91,019.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 58.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.11 or 0.01195615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00057796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.70 or 0.09865750 BTC.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,905,522 coins and its circulating supply is 7,505,522 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

