Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stock Position Lowered by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,046 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.74% of Terminix Global worth $46,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,109,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at $48,487,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 195.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terminix Global news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $405,837.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,874.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a report on Sunday, February 28th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

