Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMX. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TMX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. 8,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 195.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $405,837.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,874.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

