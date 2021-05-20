Terra Trading 30% Lower This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Terra has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and approximately $866.86 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for $10.80 or 0.00026825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 960,136,728 coins and its circulating supply is 382,354,514 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.