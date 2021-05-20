Terracoin Price Up 44% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 49.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $772,408.95 and approximately $776.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 44% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,793.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $846.05 or 0.02024366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.99 or 0.00492883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057307 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

