Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 550.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 327 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 63.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $16.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $580.08. The company had a trading volume of 439,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,506,551. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $678.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.89. The firm has a market cap of $558.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.51, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

