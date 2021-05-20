TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $3.52. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 1,980,368 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $425.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,138,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 219,259 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,819 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,348,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

