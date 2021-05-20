Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.