Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lessened by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.70. The stock had a trading volume of 78,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average of $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.32 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

