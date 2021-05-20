Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Tharisa stock remained flat at $GBX 148.50 ($1.94) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 229,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,600. The firm has a market cap of £399.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.46. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 54.48 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In related news, insider Michael Jones sold 141,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.49), for a total value of £3,727,891.20 ($4,870,513.72).

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

